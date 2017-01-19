ASU-Beebe, White County Central partner

— White County Central High School has been a School of Innovation and an Arkansas A+ School for nearly a year, and now the school is partnering with a state university to provide students with more opportunities.

Beginning this fall, White County Central High School will begin the Vanguard Academy for White County Central High School, a program in partnership with Arkansas State University-Beebe that will allow high school students to receive concurrent college credit.

Principal Jackwlyn Underwood said she wanted a partnership with the college, her alma mater.

“I noticed that Beebe High School [was doing it], and I thought, ‘Well, why can’t we do it?’” she said. “I really want something for our kids to make them do better than what they’re already doing, especially for our advanced kids.”

Kristine Penix, director of concurrent enrollment and articulated credit at ASU-Beebe, said the partnership creates more possibilities for students.

“I think that anytime there is an opportunity for students to pursue higher educational goals, we as higher-education officials should work in any way possible to make that happen,” Penix said.

Though the high school is for seventh- through 12th-graders, the Vanguard Academy for White County Central High School will begin with ninth-graders. The program is designed so that students who start it in the ninth grade can have Associate of Arts degrees in liberal arts by the time they graduate from high school.

“Research does show that if a student does have college classes by the time they graduate high school, they are likely to graduate college,” Underwood said.

Ninth-graders will take Freshmen English I and Concepts of Fitness in the fall, and Oral Communication and Introduction to U.S. Government in the spring. Sophomores will take Freshmen English II and Principles of Biology in the fall, and U.S. History to 1876 and Introduction to Psychology in the spring. Juniors will take World Literature I, Principles of Microeconomics and an elective in the fall, and in the spring, they’ll take Fine Art Visual, Physical Science and Microcomputer Applications I.

In the fall, seniors will take College Algebra and two electives, and in the spring, World Literature II, World Civilization and one elective.

“It’s through ASU-Beebe, but our students will be going to ASU-Searcy [every school day] to take these classes,” Underwood said. “And we’ll bus them there and bring them back before lunch.”

Penix said the degree program for the Vanguard Academy for White County Central High School was designed based on requirements at the high school and college levels.

“We’re a community college, so technically, after two years, there’s not any more options [for degrees at ASU-Beebe], but it’s preparing them well for the next phase,” she said. “This is just a way to propel them a little bit faster through the system so they can get a degree faster and make plans for their post-college experience.”

Underwood said the students are guaranteed to have each class with only other students of the same grade level.

Currently, there is a cost for being part of the academy, but that may change, Underwood said.

“It’s up to the student to pay for it, but ASU-Beebe is looking for grants,” she said. “It is cheaper than going to ASU-Beebe.”

The total cost of the Vanguard Academy for White County Central High School is $3,180; the same associate-degree program would cost $12,300 if a student attended ASU-Beebe after high school, Underwood said.

“No student is rich, so I just want some help in having this be made very affordable,” said Penix, who added that fundraisers may take place to help cover book costs.

“I don’t want any kid to be turned away because they can’t afford it,” she said.

Underwood said the school is preparing to sign up students for the academy. Students will need to score a certain percentage on the ACCUPLACER college-placement test in order to be accepted.

Underwood said she wants all White County Central High School students to be successful in whatever they choose to do.

“I just want to do what’s best for our students out there, and no matter what level they’re at, I’m trying to think of things to help our kids who are interested in all areas of the world out there,” she said.

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.