The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 11th day of the 2017 regular session.
COMMITTEES
10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.
10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.
10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room
130.
10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.
10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151.
HOUSE
1:30 p.m. House convenes.
SENATE
9 a.m. Senate convenes.
