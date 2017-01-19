Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 6:18 a.m.

Calendar

This article was published today at 3:43 a.m.

The calendar of public events of the 91st General Assembly for today, the 11th day of the 2017 regular session.

COMMITTEES

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room

130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

9 a.m. Senate convenes.

Print Headline: Calendar

