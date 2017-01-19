Center events, exhibits plug embracing nature

Unpredictable winter weather can make outdoor activities risky. But even when it's cold or wet or dreary (or all three), there are still ways to explore nature.

One easy and educational way to do that is visiting the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center.

"Our purpose is to help people find their outside, whatever that may be," says Hollie Berdeja, the center's education specialist.

They also educate people about Arkansas' native fish and wildlife and share stories of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's conservation efforts through the years.

The center has several exhibits to teach about Arkansas geology and wildlife, including a 10-minute multimedia show and walking trails.

Particularly popular, Berdeja says, is a large aquarium full of Arkansas fish and the baby alligator, turtle and frogs that are permanent residents, giving guests a chance to see wildlife face to face.

Also, she says, "We do have a very unique antique fishing lure display that's quite extensive. Many people love to look at the different lures through the decades."

To augment the regular exhibits, the center hosts workshops and programs aimed at all ages, from toddlers through adults. There are the typical workshops teaching people how to fish, bird watch or cook in a Dutch oven, "to give people those skills to get them outside," Berdeja says.

Children's programs teach them about wild animals in the Natural State and encourage them to spend time outside.

Weekends are particularly family friendly with guided walks and tours of the area near the Arkansas River.

This weekend there are three special programs planned:

• Range Day, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, is a reoccurring program that gives people of all ages the chance to try their hands at a little target shooting. They will have archery or a BB gun range set up (outdoor archery if the weather cooperates, indoor BB guns if it doesn't) and trained instructors will offer pointers.

"It's all safe and a lot of fun," Berdeja says. "Kids through adults like to try it out."

• Come Back Specials, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, focuses on Arkansas wildlife and tells some of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's most surprising stories about the state's conservation efforts with native wildlife, including the black bear and the white-tailed deer.

• From 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, guests can find and share natural inspiration at Nature Rocks.

"There's a trend now where people are painting rocks artistically or with inspirational messages and then they're putting those rocks outside for people to find," Berdeja says. "There are several Facebook pages when you place a rock, you take a picture and upload it to social media and people try to find it."

Center visitors can paint a rock with a nature theme, place it out in the community, take a picture and then the center will share it through social media.

"That will be fun for anyone," Berdeja says, "especially kids."

Weekend on 01/19/2017