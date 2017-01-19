Coffee shop to open at tech park in downtown Little Rock

Conway-based Blue Sail Coffee, which once had plans to open alongside Blue Canoe Brewing Co. in Arkansas’ capital city, will now open in the Little Rock Technology Park.

In a news release, tech park developers said the coffee shop will open up in phase one of the project at 417 Main St. this March.

The 1,222-square-foot location will be accessible on the first floor at the main entrance of the building.

Blue Sail Coffee, which started with a downtown Conway location along Front Street in May 2014, opened a second coffee shop in October on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

The company’s founder, Kyle Tabor, called bringing his vision to downtown Little Rock an “absolute pleasure.”

“The founding idea of my company is to, simply put, use coffee as a means to add value to my community and ultimately to the community of our coffee farmers,” Tabor said in a statement.

Brent Birch, executive director of the Little Rock Technology Park, said the coffee shop is a "key element to the highly caffeinated startup scene."

Blue Sail Coffee serves lattes, cold brew and pour overs as well as a number of brunch items such as quiche, croissant sandwiches and baked goods, according to the release.

Another Conway-based coffee shop, Zeteo Coffee, said last week that it would open on the ground floor of Rock Dental Brands at 610 President Clinton Ave. An opening for that location, the company’s second, is planned for February.

More information about Blue Sail Coffee can be found by visiting its website.