Danberry lands in SEC; no regrets from Dykes

FAYETTEVILLE -- Now that former Arkansas women's basketball player Jordan Danberry has transferred to Mississippi State, Razorbacks Coach Jimmy Dykes said he has no regrets about granting her an unrestricted scholarship release.

Danberry, a former Conway High School star, is able to be on scholarship at Mississippi State immediately for this spring's semester because Arkansas allowed a release to any school of her choosing.

If a player transfers to a school to which he or she hasn't received a release from the previous school, there's a one-year wait to go on scholarship.

It's a common practice for college coaches to not grant players scholarship releases to teams within their conference, but Dykes said he never considered restricting Danberry.

"I want her to have a successful, happy life in basketball and in college and beyond," Dykes said Wednesday. "So I'm not a coach who's going to put stipulations on someone.

"I just don't think that's fair to the student-athlete or the young lady in this situation. I'm happy that she's found a home."

When Dykes confirmed Danberry's decision to quit the team and transfer Nov. 29, he said if she went to a school on Arkansas' schedule, it would be something the coaches had to deal with when the time came to play her.

Danberry, who averaged 4.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12.0 minutes off the bench in Arkansas' first six games this season, will be eligible to play as a junior for Mississippi State in December after the fall semester ends.

"I'm sure when I put in the film next year and realize we have to guard her that I'll have to ramp up what we do defensively, because she's a very good player," Dykes said. "But I want Jordan Danberry to be happy."

