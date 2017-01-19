ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

FRIDAY

Church tour redux

Postponed by inclement weather from Jan. 5, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's first 2017 "Sandwiching in History" tour visits Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock, at noon Friday. Admission is free; participants should plan to provide their own lunches. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

SATURDAY

'Met: Live in HD'

Diana Derma and Vittorio Grigolo play the title tragic lovers in Romeo et Juliette, Charles Gounod's operatic take on William Shakespeare's tragic tale, live from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, 11:55 a.m. Saturday. "The Met: Live in HD" will "cinecast" the performance to movie theaters -- including the Breckenridge Village 12 in Little Rock and the Tinseltown in Benton. Ticket information is available at tinyurl.com/hqvmvmz.

SYMPOSIUM

'Political engagement'

The Black History Commission of Arkansas and the Arkansas State Archives will host a symposium, "Black Political Engagement in Arkansas," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Featured speakers John Graves, Cherisse Jones-Branch, Elmer Beard and R.J. Hampton will discuss "African American Women and the Arkansas Republican Party, 1960s-1970"; "John Gray Lucas: Pioneer Champion of Civil Rights"; "The Challengers: Untold Stories of African Americans Who Changed the System in One Small Southern Municipality"; and Hampton's career in Arkansas politics.

Admission is free but advance registration is required -- sign up by Jan. 30. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. Teachers can earn up to four professional development hours. Lunch will be provided. Call (501) 682-6900 or email events.archives@arkansas.gov.

