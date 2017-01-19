Fast Forward

Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 2:22 a.m.

NEXT WEEK

Classic tunes: Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, Brahms' Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn and Barber's Essay No. 1 are on the program for the next Arkansas Symphony Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$67. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit arkansassymphony.org.

Next month

Christian tunes: Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac "Hits Deep" at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets are $15-$70. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

