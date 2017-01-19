Fast Forward

Home / Entertainment /
Classic tunes: Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, Brahms' Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn and Barber's Essay No. 1 are on the program for the next Arkansas Symphony Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$67. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit arkansassymphony.org.
Next month
Christian tunes: Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac "Hits Deep" at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets are $15-$70. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
