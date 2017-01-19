Subscribe Register Login

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Little Rock police officer's vehicle

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 6 p.m.

Trump names Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of ex-governor, to White House staff

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:21 p.m.

sarah-huckabee-sanders-the-daughter-of-former-arkansas-gov-mike-huckabee-is-shown-in-this-file-photo

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is shown in this file photo.

Arkansan Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has been named the president-elect’s deputy White House press secretary.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, was among White House staff named Thursday, a day before Trump takes office. She was also named deputy assistant to the president.

Throughout Trump's presidential campaign, Sanders became a prominent supporter of the New York businessman and television personality, often defending him on cable news networks via satellite from Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]

Her work with his campaign came after serving on the campaign trail for her father, who dropped out of the 2016 presidential race in February.

