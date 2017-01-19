Home / Latest News /
Trump names Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of ex-governor, to White House staff
This article was published today at 5:21 p.m.
Arkansan Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has been named the president-elect’s deputy White House press secretary.
Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, was among White House staff named Thursday, a day before Trump takes office. She was also named deputy assistant to the president.
Throughout Trump's presidential campaign, Sanders became a prominent supporter of the New York businessman and television personality, often defending him on cable news networks via satellite from Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
[TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect’s career + list of appointments so far]
Her work with his campaign came after serving on the campaign trail for her father, who dropped out of the 2016 presidential race in February.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump names Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of ex-governor, to White House staff
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.