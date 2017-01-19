Trump names Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of ex-governor, to White House staff

Arkansan Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has been named the president-elect’s deputy White House press secretary.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, was among White House staff named Thursday, a day before Trump takes office. She was also named deputy assistant to the president.

Throughout Trump's presidential campaign, Sanders became a prominent supporter of the New York businessman and television personality, often defending him on cable news networks via satellite from Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Her work with his campaign came after serving on the campaign trail for her father, who dropped out of the 2016 presidential race in February.