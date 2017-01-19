Huntington man arrested in robbery

FORT SMITH -- A Sebastian County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Fort Smith bank robbery, police said.

Alexander Lee Cole, 26, of Huntington was arrested Tuesday at a Greenwood business by Greenwood police and Arkansas State Police troopers who were waiting for him to arrive, according to a Fort Smith police news release.

The release said a man wearing a tan coat, dark hat, bluejeans and dark gloves walked into the First National Bank of Fort Smith branch at 9300 U.S. 71 South about 4:30 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied, and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A bank manager went outside and believed he saw the robber get into a black Chevrolet van and drive off, the release said. The manager got the license plate number of the van and called police. The authorities traced the tag to a business in Greenwood.

Officers set up surveillance of the business and pulled over the van when it arrived. Police interviewed the driver, Cole, and found money believed to be taken in the robbery concealed in his clothing, according to the release.

State Desk on 01/19/2017