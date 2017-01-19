Little Rock 16-year-old arrested in New Year's Day shooting of teen at gas station

A Little Rock teen was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot another teenager at a gas station on New Year's Day.

On Jan. 1, authorities were called to Skyroad Gas, located at 5105 W. 65th St., around 2:10 p.m. where they found a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

After investigating the crime, authorities say 16-year-old Macun Clinkscale shot the victim from a vehicle, according to a police report.

Clinkscale was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree battery, both felonies, records show.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.