Little Rock 16-year-old arrested in New Year's Day shooting of teen at gas station
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:22 a.m.
A Little Rock teen was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot another teenager at a gas station on New Year's Day.
On Jan. 1, authorities were called to Skyroad Gas, located at 5105 W. 65th St., around 2:10 p.m. where they found a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
After investigating the crime, authorities say 16-year-old Macun Clinkscale shot the victim from a vehicle, according to a police report.
Clinkscale was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree battery, both felonies, records show.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.
