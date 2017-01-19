Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 2:49 p.m.

Pulaski County gas station robbed at gunpoint, authorities say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.

An unknown man robbed a Pulaski County gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the holdup, which happened shortly before 11 a.m., shows a man pointing a gun at a clerk at the Citgo gas station at 224 E. Bingham Road, said Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of money, then fled in the direction of Interstate 530 in a white Nissan Altima, Burk said.

The investigation is ongoing.

