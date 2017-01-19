Little Rock radio station announces new morning show with longtime personality, DJ

A longtime central Arkansas radio personality and disc jockey will host a new morning show on BIG 94.9, the station announced Thursday.

Doug Kramer, whose radio resume includes hosting a morning show at KLAZ in Hot Springs for the last 8 years, will start Monday as host of The Big Fun Morning Show With Kramer.

The program will air weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., blending hit songs with Kramer's "unique take on pop culture, music, entertainment as well as national and local news," the station said in a news release.

In a statement, Kramer, a Little Rock native, called the new show a "dream come true."

In addition to working at several stations in central Arkansas, Kramer has also DJ-ed at clubs and events in the area, the release said.

BIG 94.9, or KHKN, calls itself Little Rock’s Greatest Hits, and broadcasts over the air, online and through iHeartRadio. The station is owned by iHeartMedia Little Rock.