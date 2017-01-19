Man dies after van rear-ends truck on I-30

A man was killed on Interstate 30 in Arkansas after the van he was driving struck the back of a truck early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Samir Basic, 42, of Waterloo, Iowa, was driving a 2016 van east on the highway near Gurdon in Clark County around 1:12 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Basic's van veered into another eastbound lane and ran into the back of the flatbed of a 2017 International truck, police said.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck, and no one else was reported injured.

Basic's death is the 19th on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.