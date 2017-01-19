Ohio convicts seek lethal-drug data
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:42 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawyers for condemned convicts filed a motion this week to force the state to disclose more about Ohio’s supply of execution drugs at a time the state prison agency is reluctant to give out that information.
At issue is whether Ohio has enough drugs for a handful of executions or a supply that could allow for more than two dozen executions over the next four years.
Lawyers for Robert Van Hook, a death-row inmate scheduled to die in July, asked a federal magistrate Tuesday to allow them to challenge the state’s new three-drug execution method.
In October, the state said it had enough drugs for three executions. However, last week it told a federal magistrate it had enough to put a fourth inmate, Alva Campbell, to death in May, the attorneys said in the filing.
Lawyers for Van Hook need time to prepare a challenge of Ohio’s new lethal-injection process, “assuming that the State has execution drugs beyond those needed for the execution of Alva Campbell,” according to Tuesday’s filing.
A response from the state has yet to be filed. Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati in 1985.
Print Headline: Ohio convicts seek lethal-drug data
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ohio convicts seek lethal-drug data
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.