Ohio convicts seek lethal-drug data

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawyers for condemned convicts filed a motion this week to force the state to disclose more about Ohio’s supply of execution drugs at a time the state prison agency is reluctant to give out that information.

At issue is whether Ohio has enough drugs for a handful of executions or a supply that could allow for more than two dozen executions over the next four years.

Lawyers for Robert Van Hook, a death-row inmate scheduled to die in July, asked a federal magistrate Tuesday to allow them to challenge the state’s new three-drug execution method.

In October, the state said it had enough drugs for three executions. However, last week it told a federal magistrate it had enough to put a fourth inmate, Alva Campbell, to death in May, the attorneys said in the filing.

Lawyers for Van Hook need time to prepare a challenge of Ohio’s new lethal-injection process, “assuming that the State has execution drugs beyond those needed for the execution of Alva Campbell,” according to Tuesday’s filing.

A response from the state has yet to be filed. Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati in 1985.