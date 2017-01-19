Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
JANUARY
21 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Silver Moon Club. Thomas Crosslin. (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com
21 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-State Farmers. Stanley Powell. (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com
21 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Jason Stewart. (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com
21 Walnut Ridge chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Walnut Ridge Country Club. Scott Brady. (870) 759-2096 or scottb72476@yahoo.com
24 Basic fly-tying clinic. Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. Registration required. (501) 907-0636.
26 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey. (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com
27 Saline County Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation Hunting Heritage Event. Benton Event Center. 6 p.m. Jimmy Dunahoo (501) 416-1405.
27 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Event Center. Beth Lowman. (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com
28 Manilla chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams. (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com
28 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Will Gunnell. (870) 946-5755.
28 Marianna chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins. (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com
FEBRUARY
17-18 Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@org
18 Sherwood Bass Club Tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crystal Springs. www.sherwoodbassclub.com
24 Ozark Mountain Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation annual dinner & auction. Donald W. Reynolds Training Center at the Gus Blass Boy Scout Reservation, 1500 Hall Hendren Lane, Damascus. 6 p.m. Matt Johnson (501) 804-3155
