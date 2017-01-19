Subscribe Register Login

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Little Rock police officer's vehicle

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 5:56 p.m.

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:47 p.m.

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Officers blocked off part of Baseline Road after a pedestrian was hit by a police vehicle Tuesday night in Little Rock.

A pedestrian struck by a Little Rock police officer's vehicle on the city’s southwest side earlier this week has died, authorities said.

The victim, identified Thursday as Rebecca Badenhop, 28, of Camden, Tenn., was hit shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by the officer's Ford Interceptor as she tried to cross in the 8800 block of Baseline Road, according to a news release.

Badenhop was treated at the scene near the Wal-Mart Supercenter off Interstate 30 before being taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The police officer, who was headed to the southwest patrol division substation at the time of the crash, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

His name was being withheld because of his involvement in undercover investigations with the police department, the release states.

