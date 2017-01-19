Home /
PHOTO: Authorities search for missing girl in North Little Rock
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing in North Little Rock.
The North Little Rock Police Department says Mia Breedlove was last seen Tuesday around 2600 W. 58th St., which is northwest of the intersection of MacArthur and Military drives.
Mia is described as a black girl who stands 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (501) 758-1234.
