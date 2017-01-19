In store theft, knife threat, woman held

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of robbing a clothing store and threatening its employees with a knife last month.

Kimberly Burnett, 37, of North Little Rock was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Burnett is accused of holding up Citi Trends at 8117 Geyer Springs Road on Dec. 26. Officers were called to the store about noon that day, and employees told police they had confronted a woman for taking children's clothing without paying.

The woman is accused of threatening to "slice" the employees with a knife and said she would kill them, according to a police incident report. She then fled in a green car.

No injuries were reported.

Two employees identified Burnett as the robber in a police photo lineup, an arrest report states. Burnett surrendered to police on an arrest warrant shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

Burnett was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Gunman cleans out Church's Chicken

A gunman demanded money from two cash registers, a safe and a lockbox during a robbery inside a Little Rock Church's Chicken, police said.

The robber entered the location at 1500 John Barrow Road at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday and brandished a black, semi-automatic handgun as a worker was taking a customer's order, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber demanded the contents of the main cash register and made a second demand for money from the drive-thru register. After receiving the contents of both, he then demanded money from the restaurant's safe, according to the report.

The employee told police that as he walked away to retrieve the key, the gunman jumped over the counter. The worker later opened the safe and gave the robber its contents, which included a lockbox.

Police said the robber then ran across Kanis Road, entered a black Lincoln Town Car and traveled west.

The assailant was described as a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He wore a red hoodie at the time of the robbery, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Tire needed, driver gets ride, is robbed

A North Little Rock man told authorities he accepted a ride after his vehicle broke down on a Little Rock street only to be robbed at gunpoint by the driver.

The 27-year-old victim told investigators he got in the man's Buick LeSabre around 4 p.m. Tuesday after his vehicle broke down along John Barrow Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

But while heading to a salvage yard to pick up a replacement tire, the driver stopped, pulled out a handgun and said, "You know what it is," according to the report. The victim handed over $200 before being let out of the vehicle in the 5700 block of Geyer Springs Road.

The robber was described as a bald, clean-shaven black man who is about 38 to 40 years old, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was wearing a green fleece shirt and black jogging pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Woman chases man who snatched $200

A Mabelvale woman chased after a robber who entered her vehicle Tuesday morning and snatched money out of her hand, police said.

The 35-year-old victim told police she was sitting in her vehicle filling out a form to pay a bill at 11:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Maple Street in Little Rock when someone approached the driver's side.

A short time later, the woman said, the robber opened her driver's-side door and took $200 from her before running away, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say the woman got out of her vehicle and chased down the robber as well as two other people with him. She later got back into her vehicle and followed them to the 3800 block of West 21st Street, she told officers.

After the robber and two others noticed the woman, they ran out of sight, a responding officer noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 01/19/2017