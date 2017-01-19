Police: Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend before stealing her car in Little Rock

A woman’s ex-boyfriend is accused of assaulting her before stealing her vehicle outside her Little Rock home Thursday, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 8:20 a.m. to a home in the 3300 block of Malloy Street in reference to a robbery and third-degree domestic battery.

The woman told authorities that her ex-boyfriend attempted to get into her running 1999 Chrysler 300 that was parked in the home's driveway.

When the victim told the carjacker to leave, the man started punching the woman in the face and knocked her to the ground, authorities said.

The report listed the Chrysler as stolen from the property.

Police noted that the woman had a cut on her nose as well as a cut and some swelling on her right eyebrow.

A suspect is listed, though no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Little Rock police advised the Pine Bluff Police Department that the ex-boyfriend was possibly traveling to the Pine Bluff area.