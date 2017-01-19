Little Rock man accused of shooting woman after argument over money

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot a woman during an argument about money earlier this month.

On Jan. 4, officers responded around 2 p.m. to a shooting at a residence in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, where they found a female victim who had been shot twice, according to police reports.

After an investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Jodeci Kajuan Norvel and accused him of shooting the victim after the pair got into an argument "over money," the report said.

As of Wednesday evening, the victim was still in the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Norvel was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 11:15 p.m. and faces charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, both felonies.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.