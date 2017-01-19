Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 4:26 p.m.

Police: Mom attacks assistant principal after welfare hearing

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania woman beat up her daughter's assistant vice principal after she testified at a child welfare hearing.

Pottsville police say 37-year-old Carisa Rhoads went after North Schuylkill Elementary official Janel Hansbury after Monday's county Children and Youth hearing. Confidentiality laws prevent the county from discussing the purpose of the hearing, but police say Rhoads yelled and cursed at Hansbury in the parking lot, then beat her up.

Hansbury told police Rhoads grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground before punching, kicking and kneeing her.

Rhoads, of Frackville, remained jailed Thursday on aggravated assault and other charges. She faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 23.

ThirdKid says... January 19, 2017 at 4:13 p.m.

Nice role model, Mom!!

