Policeman, Arab die in Israeli clash

JERUSALEM — An Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers on Wednesday, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel, police said. Residents, however, accused the police of using excessive force and said the man lost control of his vehicle after he was shot.

The violence took place as protesters were demonstrating against the court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran.

It threatened to further strain relations between the government and Israel’s Arab minority.

Arab citizens often complain of second-class status, while many Israeli Jews view them as disloyal because they largely sympathize with the Palestinians.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said a man sped toward the forces deployed to Umm al-Hiran early Wednesday as they were securing the area ahead of the planned home demolitions.

A jeep raced toward the troops, killing 34-year-old policeman Erez Levi, Rosenfeld said.

Troops opened fire at the driver, killing Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan, 50, whom Israeli officials later identified as belonging to an Islamist group. The clashes continued, and several policemen were wounded.

Residents said al-Qiyan was trying to leave town and lost control of his vehicle only after police shot at him.

His brother, Ahmad al-Qiyan, said he was “murdered in cold blood,” and Amnesty International called for an investigation into the reports of excessive force by police.