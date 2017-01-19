Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 2:52 p.m.

Revised plan for Little Rock Sears site shows scaled-down grocery store

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.

the-old-sears-department-store-at-interstate-630-and-south-university-avenue-is-part-of-a-100-million-restaurant-and-retail-development-planned-by-a-dallas-firm

PHOTO BY MELISSA GERRITS

The old Sears department store at Interstate 630 and South University Avenue is part of a $100 million restaurant and retail development planned by a Dallas firm.

A scaled-down grocer is among revisions in an updated site plan for the proposed Shops at University Village in Little Rock retail and restaurant development.

The multimillion-dollar project would sit on the former site of Little Rock’s Sears department store at the northwest corner of Interstate 630 off South University Avenue.

The 30-acre property in Little Rock's midtown, which also includes three medical buildings, sold for about $44 million, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in October.

Once presented as a 125,000-square-foot tenant, an unnamed grocery store is now considered to occupy nearly 30,000 square feet, according to a flyer from Dallas-based developer Shop Companies.

A 36,400-square-foot "junior anchor" is planned to its north along 6th Street, and a 17,500-square-foot retail tenant would sit south of the Doctors Building.

To its south and east, six pads, or outparcels, are proposed — four along I-630 and two just west of South University Avenue — that occupy a total area of more than 6 acres.

The Doctors Building and Midtown Medical Park building on the property will “remain as currently used of the foreseeable future,” according to a news release detailing the sale.

A building occupied by Arkansas Specialty Orthopaedics would be removed to make way for the grocery store and junior anchor, according to the site plan.

ARK Commercial & Investment Real Estate represented Little Rock Medical Associates in selling the property to Provident Realty Advisors Inc. of Dallas.

