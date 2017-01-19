Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Friend of Liberty in the first

BEST BET Classic Bo in the sixth

LONG SHOT Edgy on the third

MONDAY’S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 12-36 (33.3 percent)

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old, fillies, starter allowance

FRIEND OF LIBERTY**** earned the field’s fastest Beyer figures in maiden races at Remington and Churchill downs, is dropping in class following a narrow defeat and also is wearing blinkers for the first time. SISTER KAN defeated $75,000 maiden-claimers by nearly 7 lengths at Churchill Downs and the improving filly represents a stable that had horses firing on opening weekend. SULLYVIN’S G G made every pole a winning one in a winning turf-sprint debut at Laurel, and she is likely to improve with the experience and switch to the main.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Friend of Liberty Vazquez Asmussen 6-5

5 Sister Kan Osorio Mason 5-2

3 Sullyvin’s G G Canchari Robertson 9-2

7 Kalispell Roman Johns 10-1

6 Proud Dixie Emigh Wiggins 8-1

4 Okbyecya St Julien Moquett 10-1

1 Run Along Cannon Lauer 15-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

CROWN ROYAL QUEEN** had to overcome a poor start in winning a maiden-claiming sprint at Churchill Downs, and her local workouts have been good for new trainer J R Caldwell. NEAK UP ON YA followed a determined maiden-claiming victory with a fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs. She possesses early speed and keeps her regular rider. NUMANCIA finished three positions behind the top pick at a higher class level at Remington, but may not have cared for the sloppy footing and she has better early speed than she showed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Crown Royal Queen Pompell Caldwell 7-2

6 Neak Up On Ya Kennedy Kordenbrock 4-1

5 Numancia Canchari Hall 15-1

9 Wiley Cayoke St Julien Hellman 6-1

10 Deeya’s Bling Corbett Durham 2-1

8 Red Charm Osorio Ortiz 15-1

4 Not So Lovely Perez Puhl 15-1

7 Ghostly Again Birzer Chleborad 20-1

2 Geaux Tigers Sanjur Contreras 15-1

11 Craftys Lil Sis Laviolette Mullins 15-1

1 Bint Seddiq Ulloa Haran 20-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden-claiming $40,000

EDGY* showed some ability while overmatched in two races as a 3-year-old. He shows vastly improved works this winter and is spotted well in a state-bred maiden-claimer. J P OF GALILEE has not raced since April, but he has four in-the-money finishes at Oaklawn. He has earned the field’s fastest Beyer figures. GUMSHOE has encouraging workouts for his return from an extended vacation, and he is a late threat under a winning veteran rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Edgy Sanjur Roberts 15-1

10 J P of Galilee Landeros Hornsby 5-1

5 Gumshoe Hill McBride 8-1

3 Spotsback Corbett Martin 3-1

9 Switchback Creek Canchari Witt 10-1

8 Officer Griggs Laviolette Smith 4-1

1 Hank’s Alibi Loveberry Petalino 6-1

6 Kiowa Can Emigh Carranza 15-1

2 Mr. Atomic Wethey Cline 12-1

4 Thunderupalley BQuinonez Ashauer 12-1

7 Delta Chance Perez Puhl 20-1

4 Purse $72,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, fillies, maiden special weight

MAKE AMENDS*** showed improved early speed in a second-place, 7-furlong sprint at Keeneland. She has a two-turn pedigree and should move forward in her third career start. AWESOME BOSS rallied to second in a “key” maiden route race at Churchill Downs, and she drew a favorable route post and has good local works. ON MY TOES finished third best of 12 in her only start as a juvenile. She is another with a two-turn pedigree and a license to take a big step forward.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Make Amends Rocco Von Hemel 8-5

2 Awesome Boss Hill McPeek 9-5

7 On My Toes Landeros Von Hemel 9-2

1 Double First De La Cruz Van Meter 8-1

4 Cherry Lane Vazquez Asmussen 8-1

6 Simply Great Osorio Shorter 15-1

8 Never Hangover Roman Lukas 20-1

5 Exquisite Bling Corbett Durham 30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

FIRST HERITAGE*** has won three consecutive races with today’s rider aboard, including an $8,000 claimer in his last at Churchill Downs. She is the speed drawn closest to the rail and has a high percentage trainer-rider team. SHERIDAN’S BLING closed her 2016 campaign with a game win against $10,000 rivals at Remington, and trainer Durham saddled an upset winner Saturday at Oaklawn. SKYLARBDANCING ships from Hawthorne riding a two-race winning streak. She has competitive Beyer figures and a trainer sending out fit and ready runners.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 First Heritage Cannon Hartman 5-2

6 Sheridan’s Bling Corbett Durham 7-2

11 Skylarbdancing Hill Mason 8-1

10 She’s Lethal Clawson Asmussen 4-1

3 Pink Runforthecure Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

5 Myrna Anne Birzer Chleborad 12-1

8 Readthequeensnotes Roman Chleborad 12-1

9 Devilish Reason Court Jackson 20-1

4 She’s a Corker Franco Litfin 20-1

1 Locust Bayou Osorio Cox 20-1

7 Bless Jessica R McNeil Payton 20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

CLASSIC BO**** has won five of her last six races, including her last at a higher class level at Churchill Downs. She possesses good early speed and keeps her regular rider. A GALA DAY was beaten by only a head in a 7-furlong sprint at Churchill Downs. She was claimed by a stable that is off to a flying start, and this mare has finished no worse than second in three races at Oaklawn. LARISSA’S LOVE faded after contesting the pace in a two-turn turf race at Turf Paradise, but she is dropping in class and switching surfaces for a stable with four wins already.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Classic Bo Kennedy Anderson 7-5

4 A Gala Day Vazquez Villafranco 9-2

8 Larissa’s Love Franco Diodoro 10-1

10 Cotton Club Cutie Cannon Compton 6-1

5 Greek Life St Julien Moquett 6-1

6 Distinctly Mine Canchari Martin 15-1

2 Dreamin Corbett Martin 10-1

1 Liquor Account Birzer Young 15-1

9 Wilhelmina Osorio Ward 15-1

7 Fervent LQuinonez Lauer 20-1

7 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

ATLANTIC SLEW*** was beaten only a neck in a “key” conditioned-claiming race only two races back at Del Mar. She has good early speed and a red-hot trainer-rider combination. LUCKY ANN has not raced since July, but the lightly raced filly won her career debut last spring at Indiana. She is wearing blinkers for the first time while racing for high percentage trainer Brad Cox for the initial time. DEE’S BABY has fired fresh in two of three previous layoff situations and her morning breezes are encouraging.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Atlantic Slew Franco Diodoro 5-2

3 Lucky Ann Landeros Cox 7-2

5 Dee’s Baby Sanjur Roberts 6-1

8 Borealis Beauty Canchari Robertson 6-1

2 Sweet Abigail Lantz Campbell 5-1

4 Blue Mermaid Vazquez Milligan 10-1

9 Prada Has Bling Corbett Durham 10-1

1 Roller Babe Emigh Fridley 12-1

6 Dame Wicked Court Fires 12-1

8 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

DONITA’S RULER** exits a clear front-running victory at a similar condition at Turfway. She prefers conventional dirt surfaces and drew well for a sprinter with speed. HAILSTORM SLEW earned a strong Beyer figure in a determined restricted stakes victory at Remington, and the pace figures contested enough to set up her late run. MODIFY finished second at this condition just two back at Churchill Downs, and she returns to the main track after a disappointing turf-sprint finish.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Donita’s Ruler Marquez Kordenbrock 7-2

5 Hailstorm Slew LQuinonez Trout 5-1

6 Modify Vazquez Asmussen 9-2

3 She’s a Bootsy Too Hill Ortiz 3-1

2 Zaphical Emigh Manley 6-1

7 Ghost Dazzler Canchari Catalano 15-1

8 Karla With a K Sanjur Contreras 8-1

1 Northern Connect Landeros Hiles 15-1

4 Too Much Prada Corbett Durham 20-1

9 Fiddlers Tsunami Court Holthus 20-1

9 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

RECAPITULATION** finished second in both of his races for $10,000 at Churchill, and is back in the claiming ranks after a poor trip in maiden allowance company at Turfway. MR PIPPINS raced competitively while beaten by the top selection at Churchill, but he has done his best running at Oaklawn and may turn the tables if he draws into the race. CAP’S TALE is a one-run sprinter who has finished no worse than fourth in his past four races, while being well bet in his last three.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Recapitulation BQuinonez Garcia 5-2

13 Mr Pippins Perez Hartman 7-2

6 Cap’s Tale Birzer Vance 7-2

1 Dart Toss Sanjur Miller 6-1

8 First Adapter Canchari Broberg 15-1

14 Code of Justice McNeil Caster 9-2

10 McCurdy Laviolette Smith 8-1

11 R Hidden Treasure Roman Pompell 5-1

4 Chukka St Julien Caldwell 15-1

5 Little Bit Irish Corbett Shorter 10-1

7 Kilroy Emigh Litfin 20-1

3 Glorious Summer Pompell Jayaraman 30-1

9 Slew the Zodiac Vazquez Durham 20-1

12 Valen Forever LQuinonez Von Hemel 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

CROWN ROYAL QUEEN has the look of a good trifecta key horse in the second race, and in a field of 11 several can fit in the two-hole and to save money put only solid contenders at the bottom of the ticket. The third race is a 10-cent superfecta play since I like a long shot (EDGY) and will need to spread out in the three spots underneath so I don’t lose money if the horse wins.