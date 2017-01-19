Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 19, 2017, 1:12 p.m.

Sheriff's office: 41-year-old man fatally shot in Arkansas home invasion

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:28 p.m.

A man was fatally shot in a home invasion in south Arkansas on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Union County sheriff’s office says Curry Bolton, 41, was hit by gunfire as he struggled around 7:13 a.m. with two robbers who entered his home on West 1st Street in Strong.

Bolton's wife and son transported him to Ashley County Medical Center, where he died about two hours later of a wound to his chest, Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said.

Roberts said investigators are interviewing potential suspects and witnesses who may be linked to the killing. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Strong is about 20 miles southeast of El Dorado and about 25 miles west of Crossett.

