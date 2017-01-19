SOUTHLAND ROUNDUP

MEN

McNEESE STATE 82, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 72

Kalob Ledoux socred 17 points to lead McNeese State (6-11, 3-3 Southland) past Central Arkansas (4-15, 3-3) at Burton Coliseum on Wednesday in Lake Charles, La. Jamaya Burr had 15 points, Stephen Ugochukwu chipped in with 14 points and Jarren Greenwood added 11 points for the Cowboys. McNeese State, which led 45-34 at halftime, shot 49.2 percent (32 of 65) from the floor and made 12 three-pointers. The Cowboys never trailed in the contest. Jordan Howard led the Bears with a game-high 20 points. Mathieu Kamba had 18 points, while Derreck Brooks finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 67, McNEESE STATE 52

Olivia McWilliams finished with 16 points and Central Arkansas (12-4, 4-2 Southland) defeated McNeese State (9-8, 4-2) on Wednesday at the Farris Center in Conway. Maggie Proffitt made two three-pointers and scored 15 points for the Sugar Bears. UCA led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, 35-29 at halftime and 46-36 at the end of the third quarter. The Sugar Bears had their largest lead of the game, 55-43, with 4:49 left. Mercedes Rogers led the Cowgirls with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caitlin Davis added 11 while Frederica Haywood scored seven points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.