BASKETBALL

Lyon women No. 9 in NAIA poll

The Lyon College women's basketball team remained No. 9 for a second consecutive week in the NAIA Top 25 poll.

Lyon received 190 points in the poll.

Freed-Hardeman is ranked No. 1, followed by Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) and Westmont College (Calif.).

Lyon (13-2, 9-1 American Midwest Conference) is at William Woods University (11-6, 8-4) tonight in Fulton, Mo.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Bacon honored

Arkansas State junior sprinter Jaylen Bacon was named the Sun Belt Conference male track athlete of the week Wednesday.

Bacon set the school record in the 60-meter dash, clocking in at 6.62 seconds to take first place in the Kentucky Invitational last weekend.

ASU returns to competition Friday at the Gladstein Invite in Bloomington, Ind.

VOLLEYBALL

Red Wolves hire assistant

Arkansas State Coach David Rehr announced the hiring of Brian Gerwig as an assistant coach Wednesday.

Gerwig spent the past four seasons as an assistant at George Washington University. He is expected to coach ASU's back row and liberos.

Before arriving at George Washington in 2013, Gerwig was a volunteer assistant coach at Western Kentucky in 2012. He also was the head boys volleyball coach at Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky., in the spring of 2012.

