THE WEEKEND TEN

1 HENLEY

Eagles lead vocalist and hit solo artist Don Henley hits Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall with JD & The Straight Shot, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets, if any remain, are $99.50-$160 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 5E.

2 HANGOVER

Mike Epps, known for performances in movies including The Hangover, brings his stand-up comedy routine to Little Rock, 8 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall. Tickets are $50-$70. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 HUNGRY

A classic story comes to life at the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre with Stone Soup, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The production is part of the Studio Show series and will be in the smaller black box theater. Tickets are $10, $8 for Arts Center members. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkarts.com.

4 HAYDN

Soprano Maria Fasciano will sing Richard Wagner's Wessendonck Lieder with members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Philip Mann for "Haydn by Candlelight," part of the orchestra's 2016-17 Intimate Neighborhood Concerts Series, 7 p.m. today at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. Also on the candlelit program: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No.43 in E-flat major, "Mercury," and Celestial Fantasy, op.44, by Alan Hovhaness. Tickets are $25, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

5 HARASS

An architect (James Mainard O'Connell) facing a milestone birthday finds his life completely upended by the unexpected appearance of a highly grateful but very annoying ex-Army buddy (Michael Klucher) in The Nerd by Larry Shue, through Feb. 18 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and buffet open 90 minutes before curtain: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Wednesday matinees only, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1). Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

6 HANDIWORK

Fingerstyle/classical guitarist Michael Chapdelaine opens the 2017 Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentaartsacousticmusic.com or centralarkansastickets.com.

7 HOOCH

The Friends of KLRE and KUAR will hold their Block, Beer and Bourbon fundraiser (rescheduled from October), 7-10 p.m. today at Curran Hall, 615 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. The event will feature tastings of beers and bourbons from O'Looney's Wine and Liquor, heavy hors d'oeuvres from The Pantry and entertainment by the Rodney Block Collective and trumpeter Rodney Block. Tickets are $75, $125 per pair. Visit tinyurl.com/bourbon1.

8 HA!

The Main Thing comedy group is back with another production: Naked People With Their Clothes On. The collection of sketches, songs and faux commercials opens Friday and continues through March 25 with performances at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $24 and reservations are recommended. Call (501) 372-0205 or visit thejointargenta.com.

9 HAPPY FEET

Brush up on the Virginia Reel and other classic steps at Dancing With the Stars "Washington Style," 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Guests are invited to wear casual clothes or period dress for this night of dance instruction and refreshments at Historic Washington State Park. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

10 HUTTON

Three Dog Night -- founder Danny Hutton (lead vocals), Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Eddie Reasoner (keyboard), and David Morgan (vocals) -- performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Center, East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City, part of the college's 2016-17 Spotlight Series. Tickets are $39. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or visit eacc.edu.

Weekend on 01/19/2017