TODAY’S DIVISION I WOMEN’S GAMES

UALR vs. Troy

WHEN 6:30 p.m. WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 11-6, 5-0 Sun Belt; Troy 12-4, 5-0 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.2 3.4 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 13.8 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.3 6.7 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 6.8 5.5 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.2 7.2 COACH Joe Foley (275-150 in 14th season at UALR, 730-260 in 30th season overall)

TROY POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Amanda Mendoza, 5-3, Jr. 8.4 1.1 G Jayla Chills, 5-10, Sr. 11.6 6.0 G Claresa Banks, 5-9, Sr. 10.3 4.3 F Lauren Day, 6-1, Sr. 6.3 2.9 F Caitlyn Ramirez, 6-2, Sr. 10.9 8.6 COACH Chanda Rigby (71-70 in fifth season at Troy and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR TROY 57.1 Points for 86.2 55.6 Points against 72.3 +2.4 Rebound margin +6.0 +1.1 Turnover margin +3.5 39.3 FG pct. 41.4 26.5 3-pt. pct. 32.2 76.1 FT pct. 74.2 CHALK TALK UALR has beaten its first five Sun Belt opponents by 15.6 points per game, tops in the Sun Belt. Troy has won its first five by 13.0 points per game, which is second. … Troy’s 79.8 points per game in Sun Belt games is the most in the league, while UALR leads in scoring defense, holding Sun Belt teams to 57.6 points per game. … Troy has won four of the last seven meetings between the teams, including a 61-60 victory in last year’s Sun Belt Tournament final, but has not won in Little Rock since joining the conference in 2005. … Troy beat preseason Sun Belt favorite Texas-Arlington 85-68 on Saturday.

— Troy Schulte

ASU vs. South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 3-14, 1-4 Sun Belt; South Alabama 7-9, 2-3 RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN3.com TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (seniors), $5 (youth), $3 (groups of 15 or more)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.6 2.5 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.6 1.8 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.7 3.9 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 8.5 4.6 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.5 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (302-243 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Candice Williams, 5-6, So. 6.2 2.2 G Colby Davis, 5-8, Sr. 9.1 3.4 G Genesis Perrymond, 5-8, So. 6.8 3.4 F Erin Autio, 6-0, So. 5.9 4.8 C Chyna Ellis, 6-2, Jr. 11.1 6.8 COACH Terry Fowler (35-68 in fourth season at South Alabama, 242-246 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU USA 60.8 Points for 51.9 73.9 Points against 59.2 -6.8 Rebound margin -5.0 -0.5 Turnover margin -0.6 35.8 FG pct. 32.9 35.6 3-pt. pct. 27.1 65.1 FT pct. 67.5 CHALK TALK Arkansas State is in a four-way tie with Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana-Monroe at the bottom of the Sun Belt standings. South Alabama is one game ahead of that group, in a four-way tie with Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Texas State. … ASU has defeated South Alabama seven consecutive times and hasn’t lost to the Jaguars in Jonesboro since Jan. 18, 2009. … The Red Wolves have had different leading scorers in each of their last five games.