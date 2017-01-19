Ward pastor faces solicitation charge

An Arkansas pastor and probation officer has been arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution, authorities said.

The Lonoke County sheriff's office said in a statement that it began an investigation after receiving complaints of possible unethical actions involving Mark Brooke.

Brooke, a Ward probation officer and pastor of Cornerstone Assembly in Ward, made "lewd and inappropriate comments" while talking with an undercover detective posing as a probationer, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, he later made arrangements for sex in exchange for money with the undercover detective using his city-provided cellphone.

"This will not be tolerated," Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said. "It can't be tolerated. He's in a position of public trust."

Brooke is accused of propositioning the undercover detective less than 24 hours after the two met, Staley said.

Brooke was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by the sheriff's office. His name did not appear in an online jail roster Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they began investigating Brooke after receiving complaints related to Brooke seeking quid-pro-quo favors.

Staley encouraged anyone with information to contact the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

