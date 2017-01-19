ARKANSAS WATERFOWL REPORT

As the 2016-17 Arkansas duck season approaches its final week, statewide habitat conditions continue to improve with more rainfall.

Still, the state hasn't experienced the amount of rainfall required to flood rivers such as the Cache and White for prolonged periods of time, and the absence of extensive flooding in bottomland hardwood forests likely has contributed to lower-than-average duck numbers in the state.

The latest aerial waterfowl survey report indicated slightly fewer than 1 million ducks in the survey zones, including about 650,000 mallards. Both numbers are below long-term averages, with the mallard count being the second-lowest count for this time period since formal surveys began in 2010.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists flew the survey during the first week of January. The season's last aerial waterfowl survey is being flown this week as weather permits.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

EARL BUSS BAYOU DEVIEW WMA

South Oliver GTR Mast production has been good. The area is 70 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.9 feet.

Thompson Tract GTR Mast production has been good. The area is 50 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.8 feet.

Lake Hogue WRA A small amount of beneficial wetland plants is located along the east side of the lake. Normal pool level.

BIG LAKE WMA

North Woods GTR Mast production is good. Bois d'Arc gauge currently reads 236.5. Target level is 235.5. 100 percent flooded.

South Woods GTR Mast production is good. The 7-mile gauge is currently at 235.8 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 100 percent flooded.

Simmons Field A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is good. 100 percent flooded.

ST. FRANCIS SUNKEN LANDS WMA

Hunt Area Mast production is considered fair within the timber and floodways this year. However, there are some spotty areas among the higher elevations that have above average mast production. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The water level at Oak Donnick is 207.74 feet with 70 percent of the huntable area flooded.

Snowden WRA There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. Conditions are currently poor within the waterfowl rest area. 5 percent flooded.

Payneway WRA There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. Conditions are below average within the waterfowl rest area. Pool A is at zero percent, Pool B is at zero percent, Pool C is at zero percent and Pool D is at 5 percent.

SHIREY BAY RAINEY BRAKE WMA

Adam's Brake GTR Good mast crop within the GTR. Water level is 240.0 MSL with a target level of 240.0 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR Good mast crop within the GTR. 100 percent flooded.

Eagle Pond GTR Good mast crop within the GTR. 100 percent flooded.

Phase III Moist-soil Unit Average wetland-type vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-soil Unit Average wetland-type vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Ward Field Moist-soil Unit Good abundance of wetland-type vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

River Field Moist-soil Unit Good abundance of wetland-type vegetation. 80 percent flooded.

DAVE DONALDSON BLACK RIVER WMA

Upper Island GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 269.6 MSL. Target level is 269.5 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Lower Island GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 268.25 MSL. Target level is 268.0 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 267.3 MSL. Target level is 266.9 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 266.0 MSL. Target level is 266.3 MSL. 95 percent flooded.

Winchester GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 263.4 MSL. Target level is 263.7 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

EAST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

SHEFFIELD NELSON DAGMAR WMA

Mud Slough GTR Good mast crop. 90 percent flooded.

Apple Lake WRA Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit A Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit B Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit C Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

REX HANCOCK BLACK SWAMP WMA

Main WMA Good mast crop. 10 percent flooded.

Wyeville Unit Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

STEVE N. WILSON RAFT CREEK BOTTOMS WMA

Unit A Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit B Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded

Unit C Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit D Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit E Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit F Good stand of native vegetation. 40 percent flooded.

Unit G Habitat conditions are poor. 10 percent flooded

Unit H (Mobility-impaired blind) Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit I Conditions are poor. 15 percent flooded.

HENRY GRAY HURRICANE LAKE WMA

North GTR Good mast crop. Zero percent flooded.

South GTR Good mast crop. Zero percent flooded.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

SULPHUR RIVER WMA

Mercer Bayou Habitat conditions are fair. The water level is normal.

Henry Moore WRA Closed to hunting. Zero percent flooded.

MILLWOOD LAKE Habitat conditions are good. Water level is 259.87 MSL.

DR. LESTER SITZES III BOIS D' ARC WMA

Bois d'Arc Lake WRA Closed to hunting. 0.5 feet below normal.

Red Slough WRA Closed to hunting. Water level is 100 percent.

GTR Good mast production. Water level is 100 percent.

Little Grassy Habitat is fair. Water level is 90 percent.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

CRAIG D. CAMPBELL LAKE CONWAY RESERVOIR

Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.

HARRIS BRAKE WMA

Harris Brake GTR Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

HOLLAND BOTTOMS WMA

Hunt Area Good mast crop. 10 percent flooded.

Lake Pickthorne WRA Excellent mast crop. East cell 100 percent flooded. West cell 40 percent flooded.

BELL SLOUGH WMA

Bell Slough GTR Average mast crop. 80 percent flooded.

Palarm Creek WRA Fair seed production from natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

BERYL ANTHONY LOWER OUACHITA WMA The WMA has good soft and hard mast production. Currently, most of the WMA's water is located in the sloughs and oxbow lakes.

FREDDIE BLACK CHOCTAW ISLAND WMA DEER RESEARCH AREA Habitat conditions are good. There is variable flooding associated with the Mississippi River. Mississippi River is at 15.3 feet with predicted rise on the Arkansas City gauge to 17.7 feet by Sunday. Use extreme caution when boating in the river.

TRUSTEN HOLDER Habitat conditions are good. Variable flooding on the WMA. The Arkansas River is at 26.28 feet and steady on the Pendleton gauge.

SEVEN DEVILS SWAMP WMA Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop. 100 percent flooded.

CUT-OFF CREEK WMA

Hunt Area Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop. 20 percent flooded. Some water in the sloughs.

Pigeon Creek WRA Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop. 30 percent flooded. Sporadic pumping as water levels allow.

BAYOU METO WMA

Upper Vallier GTR Good habitat. Water level is 179.8 feet. Full pool is 180 feet.

Lower Vallier GTR Good habitat. Water level is 179.7 feet. Full pool is 179 feet. Use caution and watch for strong current near water control structures.

Government Cypress GTR Good habitat. Water level is 179.7 feet. Full pool is 179 feet.

Buckingham Flats GTR Good habitat. 100 percent flooded.

Temple Island GTR Good habitat. 100 percent flooded. Water is being pumped.

Canon Brake Good habitat. 100 percent flooded. Use caution and watch for current near water control structure.

Halowell WRA Excellent habitat. The final unit is flooding.

Wrape Plantation WRA Excellent habitat. The final unit is flooding.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DARDANELLE WMA

Johnson County WRA Fair habitat. 80 percent flooded.

McKennon Bottoms Very poor habitat. 90 percent flooded.

Potter's Pothole Hartman Waterfowl Unit Poor habitat. 100 percent flooded.

OZARK POOL

Dyer Lake Cells Millet and moist soil. Units 1 and 2 are at 50 percent capacity.

LLOYD MILLWOOD NIMROD WMA

Nimrod GTR Good mast crop. Zero percent flooded.

FROG BAYOU WMA

Unit 1 Native millet and smartweed. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 2 Habitat is poor. Zero percent flooded.

Unit 3 Native millet and smartweed. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 4 Native moist soil and planted millet. 80 percent flooded.

Unit 5 Native moist soil and planted millet. 80 percent flooded.

Unit 6 Good stand of smartweed and native millet. 50 percent flooded.

Unit 7 Planted millet. 80 percent flooded.

GALLA CREEK WMA

Galla Creek GTR Natural vegetation including a mixture of barnyard and smartweed. 100 percent flooded. The waterfowl impoundment is now at capacity.

PETIT JEAN RIVER WMA

Santa Fe GTR Good mast crop. Zero percent flooded.

Olin Cain Moist-soil Unit This area contains a good stand of desirable native vegetation throughout, with Japanese millet planted in the ditches. 60 percent flooded.

Black Lands Moist-soil Unit This area contains a good stand of desirable native vegetation throughout, with Japanese millet planted in the ditches. 100 percent flooded.

Slaty Crossing Moist-soil Unit This area contains a good stand of desirable native vegetation throughout. 100 percent flooded.

Pullen Pond This area contains a poor stand of desirable native vegetation throughout, with Japanese millet planted along the main ditch. Zero percent flooded.

Pond Creek GTR Good mast crop. Zero percent flooded.

Slaty Pond GTR Good mast crop. 30 percent flooded.

Black Lands Duck Area Good mast crop. This area also contains a good stand of desirable native vegetation and Japanese millet throughout. 75 percent flooded.

ED GORDON POINT REMOVE WMA

Willow Island Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Little Hole Natural vegetation. 15 percent flooded.

Red Gate Natural vegetation. 85 percent flooded.

Pig Trough Natural vegetation. 85 percent flooded.

Cedar Ridge Natural vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

Duck Trap Natural vegetation. 15 percent flooded.

Salt Lick Natural vegetation. 20 percent flooded.

Bobby's Pond Natural vegetation. 80 percent flooded.

Race Track Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Controversy Corner Natural vegetation. 60 percent flooded.

Remmel Marsh Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Mud Pond Natural vegetation. Zero percent flooded.

Turkey Pond Natural vegetation. 20 percent flooded.

Teeny Pond Natural vegetation. Zero percent flooded.

