Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA ART WALK 5-8 p.m. third Friday of the month, downtown North Little Rock. Music, art, food. (501) 993-1234.

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Call for entries: Delta Exhibition, deadline March 10; first entry $20, additional entries $10 each. "Seeing the Essence" William E. Davis, Tuesday-April 16. "Ansel Adams: Early Works," and "Herman Maril: The Strong Forms of Our Experience," Jan. 27-April 15. "For the Love of Bees: Works in Hot and Cold Wax," Catherine Rodgers, through March 19. "Art Together" for early stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Works by Vonda Rainey, Louise Harris, Ron Almond, Michelle Moore. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Richard Leo Johnson: Once Was Lost," through March 31. Arkansas Committee Scholars Exhibit, through Feb. 10. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. "The Watercolor Series of Kuhl Brown," through March 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Ladies and Gentlemen ... The Beatles!" through April 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St., North Little Rock. "Landscape and Variable: Recent Works," William Dunlap, through Feb. 11. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "Divine 8" Andrew Williams, through Jan. 28. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Eclectic Color: Diverse Colors for a Diverse World," Rex Deloney, through March 5. "A Diamond in the Rough: 75 Years of Historic Arkansas Museum," through February. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. January exhibit: "Landscapes." Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Magnificent Me!" through April 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

PINOT'S PALETTE 11525 Cantrell Road. Wine and painting. Variety of classes and hours. Cost: $15-$35. pinotspalette.com/pleasantridge or (501) 588-1661.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "I Wish I Would Have Hugged Them More," Carey Roberson, Feb. 26. "Sigh-fy," Haynes Riley, through March 3. "Burlesque Show" Bruce Reed, through Feb. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 Main St., Springdale. "Possessions," Ben Edwards, through Feb. 8; reception, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. Bill of Rights Exhibit, through Feb. 25. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CENTER FOR ART & EDUCATION 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren. "Africa and Points West" and "Diverse," through Jan. 28. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. art-ed.org or (479) 474-7767.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EAST ARKANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE GALLERY 1700 New Castle Road, Forrest City. "Small Works on Paper," through Jan. 27. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. (870) 633-4480.

FEAST GALLERY 1495 S. Finger Road, Fayetteville. "Cowboy," Saturday-Feb. 18; reception, 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Hours by appointment only. (501) 920-4386.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Jason Sacran, Feb. 11. "Liv Fjellsol: Art says" through April 2. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $15, children 6-12 $5. (501) 262-9606.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New artworks by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," through Sept. 23. Finders Keepers, 1 p.m. last Friday of the month. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Gallery reopening reception, 5-7 p.m. today. Membership Showcase, today-Jan. 31. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art," through Jan. 30. Hours: 24 hours daily; docent tours 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. (479) 286-6500.

211 CAFE 106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville. Meikel Church Collage Exhibit, today-Feb. 20; Meet the Artist, 6-8 p.m. today. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. cafe211.com or (479) 366-0367.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. "Nuca Pasa Nada," Bethany Springer, through Jan. 27. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. (479) 788-7300.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

BESS CHISUM STEPHENS COMMUNITY CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 7-11 p.m. first, second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $13; blsdance.org, (501) 221-7568. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE AUDITIONS 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Arkansas Festival Ballet/Arkansas Academy of Dance Studio, Breckenridge Village, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road. For Oklahoma City Ballet. Ages 13-23. Application form, photos, proper attire required. Registration, 5 p.m. Application fee: $25. arkansasdance.org or (501) 227-5320.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Randy McDonald and the Fab 3, Saturday. Cost: $10, cash bar, season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Around Arkansas

LEAVING A LEGACY today-Sunday, University of Arkansas -- Fort Smith, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Show times: 6:15 p.m. today with 5:30 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: today's reception and screening, $75. (479) 788-7131.

Letters

Central Arkansas

DOGTOWN POETRY ON DEMAND 5-8 p.m. Friday, Argenta Branch, William F. Laman Public Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 749-6332.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 East, Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing; open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Rachmaninoff, Brahms, Barber. Tickets: $14-$67. arkansassymphony.orgor (501) 666-1761.

ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT 7 p.m. today, 310 W. 17th St. Haydn by Candlelight. Tickets: $25, active military and students $10. (501) 666-1761.

BIG DADDY WEAVE 7 p.m. Jan. 26, Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road. With We Are Messengers and Zach Williams. Tickets: $14-$50. Ticketfly.com or (714) 545-8900.

TABLE 28 Burgundy Hotel, 1501 Merrill Drive. Guitarist Michael Carenbauer, 6:30-9 p.m. every Saturday. (501) 224-2828.

Around Arkansas

THE BEE GEES tribute 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Phillips Community College, Lily Peter Auditorium, 1000 Campus Drive, Helena-West Helena. warfieldconcerts.com or (870) 338-8374.

GUITAR CLASSES 6-7 p.m. Monday and Jan. 30, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Classes are open to the public, all ages are welcome. (501) 450-3672.

MONROE CROSSING 7 p.m. Monday, Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU-FM, 91.9. monroecrossing.com or (870) 972-2367.

OAK RIDGE BOYS 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Harding University, Benson Auditorium, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy. Tickets: $26-$46. harding.universitytickets.com or (501) 279-5777.

THE STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. Sunday, Arlington Hotel Crystal Ballroom, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission: $10. stardustband.net or (501) 767-5482.

SYMPHONY OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Masterworks I: Momentum. Tickets: $30-$52. (479) 443-5600.

THREE DOG NIGHT 7:30 p.m. Saturday, East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets: $39. (870) 633-4480.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

BOBBY'S BIKE HIKE TOURS 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 400 President Clinton Ave. Tours of Little Rock landmarks. Includes food sampling. Tickets: 9 a.m. $9-$27.50, 11:30 a.m. $38.50-$50. (501) 613-7001.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS FREETHINKERS DISCUSSION GROUP 1-5 p.m. third Saturday of each month, Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 Rock St. (501) 351-4980.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 327-9222.

FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS SEMINAR 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Presented by Telcoe Federal Credit Union. (501) 758-1720.

GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 821-2440.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $28.50-$131.50. (501) 975-9000.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

MIKE EPPS 8 p.m. Saturday, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Comedy tour. Tickets: $53-$73. ticketmaster.com or (501) 244-8800.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY noon Friday, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive. A brief lecture and tour of the property. (501) 324-9880.

STONE'S THROW BREWING 402 E. Ninth St. New Brew Friday, 4-10 p.m. Fridays. Randall Beer Infusion, 4 p.m. Saturdays. Better With Beer Free Movie Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 244-9154.

WILLIAM J. CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Southern Fried: Going Whole Hog in a State of Wonder," Rex Nelson, noon Tuesday. "A Town Hall With Rock Region Metro," 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sister Act, a panel discussion, noon Jan. 26. (501) 683-5299.

Around Arkansas

AFTERNOON OF FAIRY TALES 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28, Avondale Chapel, 2005 E. Central Ave., Bentonville. Presented by Trike Theater; music, fairy tale-themed crafts and food. Come dressed as your favorite prince, princess or fairy-tale character. Tickets: $5-$12. (479) 631-7345.

ARKANSANS FOR INFORMED CONSENT 7-8 p.m. every third Thursday of the month, Kollective Coffee+Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Information for the public about vaccines. (501) 655-3870.

ARKANSAS PUBLIC THEATRE SEASON 32 ANNOUNCEMENT 6 p.m. today, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Hors d'oeuvres served. Tickets: $10. ArkansasPublicTheatre.org or (479) 631-8988.

BARD BALL 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre fundraiser. Live music and silent and live auctions. Tickets: $75. arkshakes.com/tickets or (501) 269-9428.

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS 5-6:30 p.m. today, Steve Landers Toyota, 411 S. Metro Parkway, Rogers. Networking for Benton County professionals. (479) 636-1240.

BUSINESS TO BUSINESS 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Northwest Arkansas Community College, 1000 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville. Networking event. Cost: $20-$40. (479) 636-1240.

CHINESE NEW YEAR GALA 4-9 p.m. Jan. 28, Har-Ber High School, 300 Jones Road, Springdale. Authentic Chinese dining, entertainment, fashion show, and silent auctions. Admission: $20, children $10. (702) 301-1731.

COLONIAL DAYS 10 a.m. Saturday-3 p.m. Sunday, Cadron Settlement Park, 6200 Arkansas 319 W., Conway. Celebrate the Colonial history of Arkansas ; there will be a skirmish between Colonial forces, British, French and American. (501) 627-6313.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 7 p.m. Jan. 30, El Dorado Wildcat Arena, 2000 Wildcat Drive, El Dorado. Tickets: $25-$60. mainstreeteldorado.org or (870) 862-4747.

PRINCESS FOR A DAY 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, All Things Posh, 2907 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville. Benefits the American Diabetes Association. Cost: $60. (479) 283-1065.

ULTIMATE WEDDING EXPERIENCE 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 21c Museum Hotel, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. Tickets: advance $16, at the door $20. eventbrite.com or (479) 286-6517.

WONDERS OF WINTER WILDLIFE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 20201 E. Arkansas 12, Hindsville. Breakfast, a hike, various lectures, and the Eagle Cruise. Eagle Cruise $10, children $5, preregistration required. (479) 789-5000.

Theater

Central Arkansas

INTIMATE APPAREL 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-28, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $16, students and senior citizens $12. (501) 374-3761.

NAKED PEOPLE WITH THEIR CLOTHES ON through March 25, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets: $24, reservations recommended. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

THE NERD through Feb. 18, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col. Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.

NOVEMBER today-Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16; military, students, ages 65 and older $14. (501) 410-2283.

STONE SOUP 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Arkansas Arts Center, 501 E. Ninth St. Tickets: $10, members $8. (501) 372-4000.

Clubs

Central Arkansas

CAJUN'S WHARF 2400 Cantrell Road. Brian & Nick, today. David & Sarah, Third Degree, Friday. Alex Summerlin, Crisis, Saturday. Happy hour bands start at 5 or 5:30 p.m., headline bands at 9. Cover: $5 after 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; free Monday-Wednesday. (501) 375-5351.

THE JOINT 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Hogging the Mic (stand-up comedy), 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, $5. The Joint Venture comedy improv, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, $8. Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. (501) 372-0210.

THE LOONY BIN COMEDY CLUB 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road. Frankie Paul, through Saturday. Jersey, Wednesday-Jan. 28. Ladies Night, first Thursday of the month, free for women. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cover charge: Wednesday-Thursday $8, Friday-Saturday $12. loonybincomedy.com or (501) 228-5555.

THE REV ROOM 300 President Clinton Ave. Birthday celebration for Stevie "Zeroknight" McCord, 8:30 p.m. today, $5. Cuboid, 9 p.m. Friday, $10. Corey Smith, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$23. (501) 823-0090.

STICKYZ 107 River Market Ave. Seratones, 9 p.m. today; advance $10, day of show $12. Tragikly White, 9:30 p.m. Friday, $10. Butterfly featuring Irie Soul, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, $5. (501) 372-7707.

Around Arkansas

MAXINE'S 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Blackfoot Gypsies, today. Wednesday Night Poetry, 7 p.m. maxineslive.com or (501) 321-0909.

Weekend on 01/19/2017