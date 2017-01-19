Woman accused of robbing Little Rock clothing store, threatening employees

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of robbing a clothing store and threatening its employees with a knife last month.

Kimberly Burnett, 37, of North Little Rock was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Burnett is accused of holding up Citi Trends at 8117 Geyer Springs Road on Dec. 26. Officers were called to the store about noon that day, and employees told police they had confronted a woman for taking children's clothing without paying.

The woman is accused of threatening to "slice" the employees with a knife and said she would kill them, according to a police incident report. She then fled in a green car.

No injuries were reported.

Two employees identified Burnett as the robber in a police photo lineup, an arrest report states. Burnett surrendered to police on an arrest warrant shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

Burnett was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

