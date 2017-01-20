2 injured in pair of shootings in Little Rock; victims claim woman nicknamed 'Red' the shooter

Little Rock police are investigating two separate Thursday night shootings that injured two men who each claim they were shot by a woman nicknamed "Red."

Officers responded to the 5000 block of 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. and found 61-year-old Jimmy Ellis sitting outside his home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Ellis told police a woman named "Red" shot him, and he was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the report said. A doctor told police the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A witness told officers that he saw a white sedan fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed shortly after shots were fired.

That report named 21-year-old Chantae Lavron Burton of Little Rock as a suspect. There was no record of her being arrested by midday Friday.

Later, around 7:50 p.m., police responded to a separate shooting in the 4600 block of Gum Springs Road near Benny Craig Park, according to a police report.

Officers found 49-year-old Marcus Caster of Little Rock. He told police he met up with a woman called "Red," who drives a white Hyundai, on 65th Street. He started following her in his blue GMC pickup to her house, but she pulled over at Benny Craig Park and got out of the vehicle to talk to a man she knew, Caster reportedly told investigators.

Caster got out of his vehicle, and as "Red" walked back toward him she pulled out a gun and shot Caster in the head, he told police. Caster was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Police reportedly found a crime scene at Benny Craig Park but could not find Caster's pickup or the shooter or her vehicle.

That report did not list a suspect's name.

Police said Thursday night that the crimes are believed to be connected.