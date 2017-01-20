58-year-old man faces charges in robbery at Arkansas bank, police say

A 58-year-old man faces a charge of aggravated robbery in a holdup at a Pine Bluff bank last month, police say.

In a statement Friday, the Pine Bluff Police Department said Charles Dobbins has been identified by authorities as a man linked to a Dec. 2. robbery at Simmons Bank at 2711 S. Olive St.

Dobbins, who is accused of handing a teller a note claiming he was armed and demanding money, was already being held at another jail on unrelated charges, police said.

“A warrant has been issued and once his charges are satisfied in that jurisdiction, he will be extradited back to Jefferson County to answer for the charges related to the bank robbery,” the statement reads.

The bank teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the robber fled on foot, Arkansas Online previously reported.