Arkansans head for D.C. events

WASHINGTON -- Arkansans, some of them wearing red, white and blue, flocked to Capitol Hill on Thursday to pick up tickets for today's inaugural ceremonies.

Members of the state's House delegation had been given about 800 tickets to distribute; the state's U.S. senators were distributing hundreds more.

Arkansas' congressional delegation's staff members greeted the guests, handing out invitations that said: "The honor of your presence is requested at the ceremonies attending the inauguration of the President and Vice President of the United States."

Many of the visitors had driven more than 1,000 miles, hoping to glimpse President-elect Donald Trump and witness the swearing in of the 45th president.

Several of them arrived on the East Coast after midnight, staying in hotels 40 or 50 miles outside the beltway to save money.

"To tell the honest truth, the cheapest hotel rooms I could find here in D.C. started at about $900 a night. ... Baltimore was definitely the cheaper option," said Dustin Canady, a Conway man sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat.

The professional remodeler and his girlfriend, Autumn Roberson, said they were happy to be celebrating Trump's victory in Washington, even if they had to ride a commuter train to get there.

"It's just a historic election, and the way the last eight years have gone, it's just awesome to see [him] taking our country back," Canady said.

Roberson said she was pleased to see Trump challenging the political establishment.

"I think that he's the change that America needs," she said.

Inspired by the New York billionaire's victory, hundreds of thousands of other Americans -- including more than 1,000 Arkansans -- were expected to gather at the front of the Capitol.

Meteorologists told them to expect temperatures in the 40s with rainfall likely much of the day. Organizers recommended that they arrive early.

Many of those picking up tickets said they were looking forward to the inauguration, no matter the weather.

Susan Gessler, a Fayetteville resident who served as a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention, said she'd show up at 6 a.m. -- a full six hours before her candidate takes the oath of office.

"I want to get a front row seat to history, and I'm so excited for Donald Trump to be our president," she said.

Gessler was one of the first Arkansas Republican activists to volunteer for Trump's campaign.

"It was a wild ride, but I stayed with him since August of 2015. He was my candidate," she said.

Now the businessman will be moving into the White House.

"I'm just thrilled for him. I really am. I think he's going to be a great president," she said.

Another ticket taker, businessman Phillip Wells of Little Rock, also predicted that Trump would be a successful leader.

"His ego won't let him fail. His ego will make him a great president," Wells said. "He's going to work hard. He's already starting to work hard ... and he hasn't even been sworn in yet."

Wells said he's backed the New Yorker ever since Trump opened his presidential bid at Trump Tower.

"[I] got on the Trump train the day he came down the escalator, and I said, 'This is my guy,'" Wells said. "He was always my No. 1 choice."

Trump's triumph was good for America, he said, adding, "Washington needed to be shook up."

Dr. Cole Peck of Jonesboro said Trump represents a departure from the status quo.

"You know, he's kind of an outsider, and it sometimes takes an outsider to get things moving forward. So I hope to see some positive change," he said.

