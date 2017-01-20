Arkansas man gets 10 years for robberies at Pizza Hut, convenience store

A Blytheville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robberies at a northeast Arkansas pizzeria and convenience store last year.

In a news release, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Rodney Willis Jr., 21, was convicted Thursday by a jury in Mississippi County on two counts of aggravated robbery.

The robberies were reported April 4 at a Pizza Hut and Jordan’s QuikStop in Mississippi County, records show.

Willis received 10 years on each count, which will be served concurrently, Ellington said. He will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 70 percent of his sentence.

Two others linked to the robberies have been sentenced in juvenile court, according to the release. Another co-defendant’s case is pending.