Arkansas man gets 10 years for killing horse

FORREST CITY — A Forrest City man charged with fatally shooting a horse pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and first-degree criminal mischief.

The Times-Herald reported that 19-year-old Brandon Mitchell was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

An affidavit filed in St. Francis County District Court says officers arrived to the horse stables May 4 after Denny Jarratt's horse had been shot while standing in the pasture. The report says the horse was shot multiple times "in an attempt to torture the animal."

Investigators later found that Mitchell was the alleged shooter and arrested him in July.

A plea statement filed in circuit court says Mitchell was allowed to be released Friday and ordered to return to the county sheriff's office Monday morning.