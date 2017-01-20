Arkansas unemployment rate dips below 4 percent in December

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' unemployment rate has dipped back below 4 percent in the final month of 2016.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services said Friday that the state's unemployment rate in December was 3.9 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from November's numbers. The state's jobless rate has hovered around 4 percent for the past six months after starting 2016 at 4.4 percent.

The national unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December.

In Arkansas, seven industry sectors posted job losses in December, but the state says those were mostly seasonal jobs. The biggest losses came in professional and business services and government, while trade, transportation and utilities added 2,300 jobs.

