Boy, 16, charged in Little Rock drive-by shooting; 1 hurt

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a teenage boy in a shooting at a gas station on New Year's Day.

Machun Clinkscale, 16, was charged as an adult with first-degree battery in the shooting of Edmond Daniels on Jan. 1. Officers found Daniels shot about 2:10 p.m. outside Skyroad Gas and Quick Check Mart 5105 W. 65th St., according to a police report. Daniels, 19, was shot in his chest and face.

Daniels was taken to UAMS Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a passenger in a burgundy Chevrolet Impala had fired at Daniels. The vehicle was last seeing fleeing south from the gas station on Lancaster Road, police said.

Police arrested Clinkscale about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the shooting, an arrest report states. He was additionally charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.