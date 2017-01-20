Christie slams team's 'angry, awful' fanatics

Chris Christie is back at it.

The New Jersey governor has never been shy about expressing his fandom for the Dallas Cowboys. While filling in for former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason on the Boomer and Carton Show on WFAN-AM, 660, in New York (which also airs on CBS Sports Network), Christie ripped Philadelphia Eagles fans.

"I understand why people are interested, if you are a public figure, as to who you root for," Christie said Wednesday. "They're interested. But the hostility, I will tell you that I take for being a Cowboys fan -- and this is what I say to [New York] Giants fans all the time, and Eagles fans. Now Eagles fans I understand it from a little more because the Eagles do suck and they've sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people."

"I agree," co-host Craig Carton responded.

Christie told the morning show on WIP-FM, 94.1, in Philadelphia in 2014 that Eagles fans were yelling "unspeakable things at me," when Christie attended a Cowboys-Eagles game in owner Jerry Jones' box at Lincoln Financial Field.

"If they want to take some anger out at me, I'm all -- I have no problem with it at all," Christie said at the time. "They're passionate, wild fans and they wanna get angry with me, that's OK. But the one thing they can't say, is that I don't tell them the truth. And the truth is, I'm a Cowboys fan. I've said it since I've ran for governor in '09, never hid it from anybody, and so, I don't understand why they're angry about me being happy about my team winning?"

"Can't imagine why they wouldn't be happy, Chris," Matt Mullin of PhillyVoice.com wrote. "Might have something to do with you calling them things like 'angry, awful people,' but I'm no expert."

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LI, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The NFL has not yet made a formal announcement. The website Football Zebras also confirmed Cheffers' assignment.

Cheffers was the referee for the Pittsburgh Steelers' 18-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that included a controversial holding penalty on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher that wiped out a two-point conversion which would have tied the game at 18-18 with 2:43 left in the game.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was livid about the call after the game.

"Referee No. 51 shouldn't even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again," Kelce said, referring to Cheffers' jersey number. "He shouldn't even be able to work at [expletive] Foot Locker."

On Monday, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said he also disagreed with the call.

"It really doesn't matter now that we're sitting here. I don't want to be fined any money but I would tell you I was probably leaning the other way. I thought Fish did what he needed to do on that particular block to get that done, and the problem is when [James Harrison] slipped, it can look worse than it is.

"I know Fish is going to have a lot of eyes on him for that call, and I'm not sure I completely agree with what took place, but it did. The call was made and we live with that."

