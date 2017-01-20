Fayetteville shooting suspect arrested in Plumerville

— A man accused of shooting at police earlier this week was arrested Friday in Plumerville after a three-day manhunt, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Leroy Jones, 36, of 1655 N. Saddlehorn Ave. was arrested in connection with first-degree battery and violating parole. Plumerville is a community of fewer than 1,000 in Conway County -- roughly 145 miles from Fayetteville.

A bulletin about Jones was issued statewide, according to the report. It doesn't list where Jones was staying in Plumerville or if he was with anyone, just that he was arrested without incident.

Cpl. Dallas Brashears said an investigation is ongoing.

Police went to the Saddlehorn address at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday to check out a 911 call from the house, said Sgt. Craig Stout, police spokesman. The caller hung up without speaking, but a dispatcher could hear what sounded like an argument, he said.

As an officer drove up to the house, a man came out and shot at the police car multiple times, Stout said. The officer reversed the vehicle and got away, Stout said. The man fled. No one was hurt.

A police dispatch report shows James shot about four times at the officer. Stout said he missed the vehicle.

Jones was being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a court hearing scheduled at 7:45 a.m. Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.