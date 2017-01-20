His football life: Archie Manning extols sport at Little Rock Touchdown Club banquet

Archie Manning paid tribute Thursday night to an Arkansan and someone who played a majority of career for the same NFL team he did.

"If I had Willie Roaf, I wouldn't be walking around like this," said Manning, who underwent knee replacement surgery in 2014, of Roaf, a Pine Bluff native and Pro Football Hall of Famer who played tackle for the New Orleans Saints in 1993-2001, after Manning's time with the team ended a decade earlier and before he finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005.

Manning discussed his life, his career in football and family Thursday night at the Little Rock Touchdown Club banquet at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock,

"Football, by any measure, has enriched my life," Manning said. "It is truly an honor to be part of this game."

Manning, 67, played quarterback at Mississippi and in the NFL for 14 seasons. He is the father of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, both two-time Super Bowl champions.

Manning was a two-time All-American and All-SEC quarterback for the Rebels. He ended his collegiate career with 5,576 yards of total offense and accounted for a school-record 56 touchdowns.

In 1971, Manning was the No. 2 selection by the Saints in the NFL Draft behind Heisman Trophy winner Jim Plunkett of Stanford.

Manning played in the NFL from 1971-1984 with three teams -- the Saints, the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings. But it was in New Orleans where Manning spent most of his career, playing his first 11 ½ seasons in the Crescent City. Manning played in two Pro Bowls while with the Saints.

When he retired before the 1985 season, Manning had passed for 23,911 yards with 125 touchdowns and 173 interceptions.

Manning said youngest son Eli's future will depend on his health and how well the Giants are playing. New York was 11-5 this season, but lost to Green Bay in the NFC wild-card round.

"For a quarterback, if your team is doing well, they'll probably keep you around," Manning said. "If it slides, the first person they blame is the head coach, then the next person is the quarterback. I think its important when you get on the back nine, as they say, to be on a good team and keep playing well. Eli has never missed a play, knock on wood, and I hope he can stay healthy and keep playing as long as he wants to."

The Manning family runs the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen participated in the camp last summer and went on to pass for 3,430 yards and 25 touchdowns for the 7-6 Razorbacks, who lost 35-24 to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

"We took a little credit for that," Manning joked of Allen's success this season.

Thursday's Little Rock Touchdown Club banquet featured several award presentations:

• Arkansas senior offensive lineman Dan Skipper received the Willie Roaf Award for outstanding college offensive lineman of the year. Skipper was not present. Nashville's Kirby Adcock was the Roaf winner for outstanding high school lineman.

• Arkansas State senior defensive lineman Chris Odom earned the Dan Hampton Award for outstanding college defensive lineman of the year. Odom also was the Touchdown Club's most valuable player for Arkansas State. Fayetteville's Akial Byers was named the Hampton award winner for outstanding high school defensive lineman.

• Arkansas sophomore running back Rawleigh Williams received the Paul Eells Award, which is given to the Arkansas football player who exhibits tremendous character and perseverance. Eells was the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Razorbacks football team from 1978 until his death in 2006.

• Lindenwood (Mo.) senior linebacker Connor Harris picked up the Cliff Harris Award for outstanding small college defensive player of the year. Harris holds the NCAA Division II record for career tackles with 633.

Sports on 01/20/2017