Hogs land Oklahoma DB

Arkansas received an oral commitment Thursday from Muskogee, Okla., three-star defensive back Kamren Curl (6-2, 180 pounds). He chose Arkansas over Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Baylor and others.

“In the end, it was just me being the most comfortable with those coaches at Arkansas,” Curl said. “I was just the most comfortable overall there. If I had been the most comfortable in Alaska, that’s where I would have gone, but thankfully this is a bit closer.

“The Arkansas coaches also made me feel the most wanted on their home visit. That’s when I knew for sure.”

Curl, a former Texas Tech commit, had planned to make his decision known Feb. 1 on national signing day, but he moved his decision up after the home visit with Arkansas.

“That kind of cinched it for me,” Curl said. “I just wanted to make sure I had a spot so I went ahead and committed. They were running out of scholarships, and since they were my number one team, I wanted to go ahead and get my spot.”

Curl is the 22nd signee or commitment for Arkansas in the Class of 2017. He is expected to take an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“They are looking at playing me at corner,” Curl said. “I have size. There are not going to be too many 6-2 corners out there, and I have speed and can change directions like a little guy. I also have good ball skills.”

He was already being recruited by Arkansas assistant Paul Rhoads before the secondary coach was named the new defensive coordinator earlier this week.

“I think it is great and pretty cool,” Curl said. “He was already going to be my position coach and the coach that I was talking to most, so him being promoted to defensive coordinator is pretty cool.”

Oral commitments are nonbinding.