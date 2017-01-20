Hot Springs blaze fatal to 2 women

HOT SPRINGS -- Two people died in a fire at a Hot Springs apartment Wednesday.

The bodies of Elizabeth Davis, 58, and Yolanda Davis, 37, were found in the blaze at 115 Wade St., according to Hot Springs police.

Crews arrived at the apartment around 8 p.m., Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis said. Firefighters forced the front door open and located the women, the chief said. Firefighters performed CPR on both of them, but both died.

Most of the damage was confined to a bedroom, and the fire appeared to have been accidental, Hot Springs Fire Marshal Tom Braughton said.

State Desk on 01/20/2017