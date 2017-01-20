In Jacksonville, gunfire kills man

Jacksonville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a mobile-home park Thursday afternoon.

Department spokesman April Kiser said officers responded about 4:46 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Pine Meadow Mobile Home Estates at 3000 John Harden Road, just north of U.S. 67.

Kiser said officers found a man who had been shot lying outside a residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released the man's identity late Thursday. He was described only as white.

Circumstances of the killing were unclear.

"There's no reports of any altercations or anything like that," Kiser said.

Police were searching for a white, early 2000s model Ford Taurus in connection with the slaying, according to Kiser.

Two white men and a black man were reportedly seen in the vehicle.

No arrests had been made late Thursday.

Kiser said an investigation is ongoing.

The killing is the first homicide of the year in Jacksonville.

Metro on 01/20/2017