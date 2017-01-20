Subscribe Register Login

Friday, January 20, 2017, 4:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

In Jacksonville, gunfire kills man

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Jacksonville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a mobile-home park Thursday afternoon.

Department spokesman April Kiser said officers responded about 4:46 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Pine Meadow Mobile Home Estates at 3000 John Harden Road, just north of U.S. 67.

Kiser said officers found a man who had been shot lying outside a residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released the man's identity late Thursday. He was described only as white.

Circumstances of the killing were unclear.

"There's no reports of any altercations or anything like that," Kiser said.

Police were searching for a white, early 2000s model Ford Taurus in connection with the slaying, according to Kiser.

Two white men and a black man were reportedly seen in the vehicle.

No arrests had been made late Thursday.

Kiser said an investigation is ongoing.

The killing is the first homicide of the year in Jacksonville.

Metro on 01/20/2017

Print Headline: In Jacksonville, gunfire kills man

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: In Jacksonville, gunfire kills man

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online