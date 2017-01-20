Injuries fatal for woman hit by LR police vehicle

Little Rock police reported Thursday that a woman struck by a police vehicle Tuesday had died from her injuries.

Police identified the woman as Rebecca Badenhop, 28. An on-duty officer was driving a marked Ford Explorer east in the 8800 block of Baseline Road when the vehicle struck Badenhop, according to a police report. Badenhop was walking south across the street toward a Wal-Mart store near Interstate 30.

Police said the officer, who was not injured, performed CPR on Badenhop after she was struck. She was then taken in critical condition to UAMS Medical Center.

Badenhop died at the hospital about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said the Police Department will not immediately identify the officer who struck Badenhop because he is involved in undercover investigations.

"Normally, when we have an incident like this, we release the name and the picture," Hilgeman said. "But they requested that we hold off on that for an undetermined time. They're worried about those cases being affected."

Hilgeman said the officer, whom he described as "relatively new," was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, in accordance with department policy. He also said the officer was tested for drugs and alcohol after the crash, as is standard procedure.

A crash report released by the department Thursday said the officer appeared to be in "normal condition" and showed no signs of drug or alcohol use. The report also said the police vehicle had no known mechanical problems.

Hilgeman said it was unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling and whether Badenhop was in a crosswalk. He said the investigation is ongoing and will include footage from the police vehicle's dashboard camera.

Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan, speaking to a reporter after the crash Tuesday, said the officer was reportedly driving through a green light when Badenhop was hit, and the police vehicle's lights and siren were not activated. McClanahan said the officer was driving to the southwest patrol division substation.

Police said Badenhop was homeless, and her last known address was in Camden, Tenn., a city of 3,578 people roughly 90 miles west of Nashville.

Hilgeman said he was not aware of any other crashes involving the officer who struck Badenhop.

"I don't believe he has been involved in any kind of disciplinary action, and I don't believe he's been involved in a vehicle accident before," he said.

