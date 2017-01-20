Iowan in van rams truck on I-30, dies
This article was published today at 2:52 a.m.
A man was killed on Interstate 30 in Arkansas after the van he was driving struck the back of a truck early Wednesday, authorities said.
Samir Basic, 42, of Waterloo, Iowa, was driving a 2016 van east on the interstate near Gurdon in Clark County at 1:12 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Basic's van veered into another eastbound lane and ran into the back of the flatbed of a 2017 International truck, police said.
Metro on 01/20/2017
Print Headline: Iowan in van rams truck on I-30, dies
