Iowan in van rams truck on I-30, dies

A man was killed on Interstate 30 in Arkansas after the van he was driving struck the back of a truck early Wednesday, authorities said.

Samir Basic, 42, of Waterloo, Iowa, was driving a 2016 van east on the interstate near Gurdon in Clark County at 1:12 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Basic's van veered into another eastbound lane and ran into the back of the flatbed of a 2017 International truck, police said.

Metro on 01/20/2017