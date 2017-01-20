Joy erupts as Italian rescuers pull out avalanche survivors

FARINDOLA, Italy — With cheers of joy, rescue crews pulled survivors Friday from the debris of an avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy, an incredible discovery that boosted spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people at the resort. Two children were among the 10 found alive.

The news was met with exhilaration since at least four people had already been found dead after the avalanche hit Wednesday afternoon and dumped up to 16½ feet of snow on the luxury Hotel Rigopiano, 112 miles northeast of Rome.

First word of the discovery came at around 11 a.m. Video released by rescuers showed a boy, wearing blue snow pants and a matching ski shirt, emerging from the structure through a snow hole. Emergency crews mussed his hair in celebration.

"Bravo! Bravo!" they cheered.

Next came a woman with a long ponytail wearing red snow pants, appearing fully alert. Both were helped to a stretcher for the helicopter ride out.

"This first news has obviously repaid all the rescuers' efforts," said Italy's deputy interior minister, Filippo Bubbico.

About 30 people were trapped inside the hotel in the Gran Sasso mountain range when the avalanche hit Wednesday after days of winter storms that dumped nearly 10 feet of snow in some places. The region was also rocked by four earthquakes on Wednesday but it was not clear if any of those set off the avalanche.

Two people initially survived the devastation and called out for help. One of them, Giampiero Parete, had called his boss and begged him to call in rescue crews because his wife and two children were inside.

The wife, Adriana Vranceanu, 43, and 8-year-old son Gianfilippo, were reunited later Friday with their father at the hospital in the nearby city of Pescara, ANSA news agency and state-run RAI radio said.

Rescue workers at the avalanche site were still hunting for their daughter, 6-year-old Ludovica, after her mother indicated she was still alive under the debris.

The number of the survivors found and extracted from the rubble evolved over the course of the day.

