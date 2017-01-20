LIVE: Mike Anderson, Manny Watkins preview LSU game

— Mike Anderson and Manny Watkins review the Texas A&M win and preview Arkansas' home game with LSU.

Manny Watkins

— On if we can expect him to fire up 3-pointers Saturday: "Uh, yeah. You can." Never been a bad shot taker, but if he's open.

— Still going to do what he does. Still going to be Manny.

— "The Missouri game, I'd been shooting that a lot in practice and I took it and it went in." Against A&M, "I looked at the line and just said if I don't make them respect it, we're going to lose the game." "When your back's against the wall, the real you comes out." Says he'll take them from now on. I always could. It'll free up guys like Dusty and Daryl when they drive because his man can't sink as far down.

— Have the luxury of using 3 guys at the 4. They aren't big scorers, so they do what coach wants them to do to win: rebounding, defense, hustle plays.

— Last year, LSU's offense ran through Ben Simmons and it made them stagnant at times because they watched what he did.

— Hogs have lost two at home. They can't overlook anyone.

— Antonio Blakeney is a good player. Talented, can score. "I think with guys like that, it starts at the beginning. You can't let them start and get heated up."

— "The scouting report for us never really changes. We worry about what we're going to do."

— Thinks he still has to show he can hit 3s more, but defenders may have to close out harder. It can open up the floor for others.

— Huddled up when they got down 12 at Texas A&M and came together. "You put our backs against the wall and everybody responded. Pressure either makes diamonds or bursts pipes. It made a diamond out of us that game."

— On Moses Kingsley hitting 3s now: "I hit one, he's gotta hit one."

— Seniors are doing whatever it takes to win. "This is our last go around, we've got to do whatever he can."

— "In class, people are like, 'Oh, you're a sharpshooter now.' Some of my friends who are friends with Dusty said, 'You need to teach Dusty how to shoot. Take him to shooting practices.' Shooting comes and goes.

— Looks at it as LSU is a hungry tiger not a wounded tiger. They've seen teams come in here and beat us. Both teams' backs are against the wall. "We've just got to bring it and play all out."

Mike Anderson