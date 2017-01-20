Home /
LIVE: Mike Anderson, Manny Watkins preview LSU game
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Anderson and Manny Watkins review the Texas A&M win and preview Arkansas' home game with LSU.
Manny Watkins
— On if we can expect him to fire up 3-pointers Saturday: "Uh, yeah. You can." Never been a bad shot taker, but if he's open.
— Still going to do what he does. Still going to be Manny.
— "The Missouri game, I'd been shooting that a lot in practice and I took it and it went in." Against A&M, "I looked at the line and just said if I don't make them respect it, we're going to lose the game." "When your back's against the wall, the real you comes out." Says he'll take them from now on. I always could. It'll free up guys like Dusty and Daryl when they drive because his man can't sink as far down.
— Have the luxury of using 3 guys at the 4. They aren't big scorers, so they do what coach wants them to do to win: rebounding, defense, hustle plays.
— Last year, LSU's offense ran through Ben Simmons and it made them stagnant at times because they watched what he did.
— Hogs have lost two at home. They can't overlook anyone.
— Antonio Blakeney is a good player. Talented, can score. "I think with guys like that, it starts at the beginning. You can't let them start and get heated up."
— "The scouting report for us never really changes. We worry about what we're going to do."
— Thinks he still has to show he can hit 3s more, but defenders may have to close out harder. It can open up the floor for others.
— Huddled up when they got down 12 at Texas A&M and came together. "You put our backs against the wall and everybody responded. Pressure either makes diamonds or bursts pipes. It made a diamond out of us that game."
— On Moses Kingsley hitting 3s now: "I hit one, he's gotta hit one."
— Seniors are doing whatever it takes to win. "This is our last go around, we've got to do whatever he can."
— "In class, people are like, 'Oh, you're a sharpshooter now.' Some of my friends who are friends with Dusty said, 'You need to teach Dusty how to shoot. Take him to shooting practices.' Shooting comes and goes.
— Looks at it as LSU is a hungry tiger not a wounded tiger. They've seen teams come in here and beat us. Both teams' backs are against the wall. "We've just got to bring it and play all out."
Mike Anderson
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LIVE: Mike Anderson, Manny Watkins preview LSU game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.